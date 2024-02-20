Home

Shilpa Shetty’s Intense Yoga Session Screams Motivation Left, Right And Centre- Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty performs her GO-TO yoga asanas and shares all the right reasons to incorporate it in your workout session. Scroll down to watch!

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast. She swears to her workout regime daily. Known for her commitment to yoga, she adheres to her practice, even while on a vacation. Once again showcasing her commitment and devotion, Shilpa kicked off her Monday morning with a rejuvenating yoga session. The actress shared her latest session with her followers on Instagram. In case you missed it, take a look!

In the clip, the actress can be seen indulging in “Virabhadrasana and Skandasana”, which is also called warrior pose and side lunge. Sharing the video, she penned a detailed note focusing the importance of yoga in her life and revealing the benefits of these specific yoga asanas. According to Shilpa, “Virabhadrasana and Skandasana” are extremely effective when done together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa wrote, “Yoga is my ‘go-to’… at home or on a vacation or back from a vacation…So, today’s routine included the Virabhadrasana and Skandasana, which when done together is a great combination exercise. It is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles. It also improves balance, increases hip & pelvic flexibility, and gives a deep stretch to the groin, hamstrings, & Adductor muscles. It’s also a great exercise that increases one’s flexibility for more challenging asanas.”

Before attempting to do these asanas, make sure to prioritise a brief warm-up session. This ensures that your body is completely primed for bending and stretching, reducing the risk of injury. Make sure to perform it diligently every day and watch how slowly it transforms your physical and mental health and overall well-being.

