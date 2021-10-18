Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra left her fans amused with her new hairstyle recently. The actor recently posted a workout video in which she revealed that the 46-year-old got an undercut buzz cut and she confessed that it took ‘a lot of gumption’.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Early Morning Intense Workout With 30 Kgs Dumbbell Will Brush Aside Your Monday Blues

In the video, the actor can be seen showing off her new look and her aerobic workout. Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the “Tribal Squats”.” Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry Says 'They Only Wanted a Virgin' in Movies But Things Have Changed For Women Now

Explaining the workout routine, Shilpa further wrote, “It works on all lower-body muscles, shoulders, arm-and-leg coordination, speed and agility, and most importantly – on our brain and body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory.” Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Badminton Player Poorvisha S Ram Loses 14 Kilos by Eating Ice-Creams And Cakes

Watch the Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Minutes after Shilpa posted this video, the troll police were quick enough to pass a judgement. One of the users wrote, “Half takli ho gayi kundru,” another user wrote, “Maja nahi aya mam,” (It’s not looking good, ma’am).

A user wrote, “Kya kr diya balon ke sath puri ganji ho jati adhe bal kisko dekhongi ab” (What have you done, you could gone bald instead), another meme read, “Adhe bal baba ram dev ko de diye kiya” (Have you donated your hair to Baba Ramdev).

While netizens had a field day, Shilpa’s friends from the industry loved the look. Choreographer Terence Lewis commented, “Love it 🔥🔥🔥! There is more power to U, when u do things that are uncomfortable n beat stereotypes”, actor Abhimanyu Dasani commented, “Whaaaaat 🍿🍿🍿” (sic)

In the video, Shilpa can be seen in a grey tank top and a pair of track pants. What are your thoughts on Shilpa’s hair makeover? Yay or Nay?