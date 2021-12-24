South Indian actress Sayyeshaa is a fitness enthusiast. The 24-year-old actor has been setting some serious fitness goal after delivering a baby girl earlier this year in July. The actor lost oodles of weight by following a fitness regime. The Shivaay actor recently took to Instagram and asked people not to set their weight loss goals by looking at celebrities, as each individual has a different body and health condition.Also Read - 4 Simple Tricks to Keep Weight Under Check During The Festive Season

The actress, who took to social media to put out a picture of her working out, said that one has to be consistent and determined to lose weight. Sayyeshaa, who delivered a beautiful baby girl earlier this year in July, looks fit and lean.

She wrote, "It's never easy to lose weight especially after a delivery. However one has to remain consistent and determined and it's inevitable that you will lose the extra weight. At the end one should not set unreal goals. Every woman is beautiful in her own way.

"Being slim is good because it relieves our organs from visceral fat. Being healthy should be the target. It takes time. Don't just see a celebrity and set your goal. Each individual has a different body and health condition. This picture is just to show that fitness for me is a lifestyle and it makes me happy."

The actress keeps sharing fitness-related content on her Instagram. Sayyeshaa’s husband actor Arya too is known to be into fitness big time. Arya also is known to give tips to people on fitness and cycling.

(With inputs from IANS)