Shoe Anatomy 101: ‘Choosing the right running shoes’

We've been walking in different shoes, more so during the lockdown, juggling daily tasks like a pro. With the world at the forefront of a global pandemic, the recreational pursuits of our mundane life were put to a halt– no Gyms, no Zumba. However, these closed doors didn't hold us back.

The world discovered a newfound interest in fitness and adapted basis the availability. Fitness became the frontline warrior and running its favourite soldier. Fit first became the new mantra with shifting health priorities.

Today, footwear technology offers a myriad of shoes. And it's not about the pinks, the whites, or the chunky. When it comes to running shoes, the perfect ones are the most comfortable ones or you'll end up tied in knots, LITERALLY!

We have Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, to outline the things to keep in mind while choosing the perfect running partner:

Get a Grip – Whether you’re running uphill or downhill, changing direction, or adjusting pace, it’s paramount to stay on your feet. A well-gripped sole not only helps navigate slippery, wet, gravel-prone surfaces but also adds to extra shoe life. Joint jerks? Say no more.



Here’s how one can test the shoe grip:

Try sliding on different surfaces to check whether you stay put or skid Feel the sole of the user to assess the tread pattern – circles, bulges help create friction.

The Right Fit: There’s one key mantra; Always remember the toe rule, always. Shoe experts across the globe recommend a half to the one-inch gap between the ‘Great toe’ and the shoe’s front. Our toes were already busy practicing the art of social distancing since time immemorial.

Comfort Cushions: Did you know that even the slightest pressure in the foot can disrupt blood flow? And that’s not all! It can also lead to lower back pain. Shoe cushioning is nothing but how well the shoe holds through an impact. Keeping an eye on the footbed cushioning works wonders – it prevents injury and stiffness to name a few.

Just the Weigh You Are: There's a great deal of ratio & proportion between your shoe and you. Know your weight and your running purpose – every day, trail, lightweight running shoes. It should align with your running frequency and pace. Lighter running shoes offer great stride.

Your Running Purpose: Going back to the point made earlier, running shoes are made with special technology. They may look like your average sneakers, but they are not. They’ve been designed to prevent injury from repetitive jerks, shock absorption, etc. Don’t make shoes multitask.

Do a Try on Haul: Cinderella's godmother wasn't the only one with time preferences. The feet are prone to swelling over the course of the day. It's advisable to try them during the afternoon or evening hours for a true fit.