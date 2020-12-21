London and South-East England have reported a rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus. Due to the new strain of the Coronavirus, the UK has banned travel just before the holiday season. Although India has banned flights from the UK reportedly the new strain seems to spread easily but should Indians fear this? Also Read - With New Year Approaching, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Appeals People to Celebrate at Home and Avoid Mass Gatherings

Earlier, several European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday. Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on everyone's life, now hearing about mutating virus is indeed a scary thought for most of us. But should we be scared? Here is everything we know, read on!

What is a Mutation?

It is a change in the genetic sequence of a virus, and a mutation takes place when a virus makes several copies of itself and the copies are not identical.

What’s concerning about the new Coronavirus strain?

Experts in the UK and US said that the new strain is spreading like wildfire and is infecting more people, however, it is still unclear if the strain is more deadly.

Why Scientists are keeping a close eye?

The new variant VUI – 202012/01, also known as lineage B.1.1.7, is suspected to be the reason behind the sharp rise in cases in the country.

As per the BBC, it is a warning sign and the levels of the variant are higher in places where cases are higher. The report says that there can be an interpretation of this, that is it is spreading easily and is highly contagious. And it has mutations that affect the part of the virus likely to be important and it is also replacing other variations of the virus.

Prof Nick Loman, from the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium told the portal, “Laboratory experiments are required, but do you want to wait weeks or months [to see the results and take action to limit the spread]? Probably not in these circumstances.”

According to Reuters, the new variant is thought to have first occurred in mid-September in London or Kent, in the southeast of England.

The report says that there are potentially 17 potentially important alterations.

As per a report in TOI, the strain is moving fast and is becoming more dominant. Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific said that the strain is concerning as it has so many mutations- nearly two dozen- and some are on the spiky protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells.

While we await, Coronavirus vaccine, this new strain is posing several questions.

Mutation keeps taking place and it is a normal phenomenon. It is difficult to identify as yet whether this mutation is as lethal as the deadly coronavirus.