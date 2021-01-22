Amidst the ongoing coronavirus vaccination process, one of the most significant and frequently asked questions is, ‘Should people with allergy take the COVID-19 vaccine?’ The answer is ‘No’. An allergy is a reaction by your immune system to a foreign substance that’s usually not harmful to the body. When your body’s defense system considers something harmful inside your body, it releases chemicals to fight the danger and thus leads to signs including inflammation, sneezing, swelling, nausea, rashes, etc. Also Read - PM Modi, CMs to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot in Phase 2; Netas Above 50 Next

You may be allergic to certain food items or have seasonal allergy. Some people have a severe allergy called anaphylaxis. This can be life-threatening and can cause symptoms including loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, lightheadedness, etc. Also Read - Oxford Preparing New Versions of Coronavirus Vaccine Shots to Fight New Mutant Variants

In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, if you are allergic to any ingredient used to develop them, you are not advised to take it as doing otherwise can be fatal to you, says Serum Institute of India. Now the question is how would you know about the ingredients of a vaccine? Well, doctors at the vaccination sites will tell you about it. Once you reach the place, inform the healthcare providers about any medical condition you have before getting the vaccine. Also, in case you were earlier not aware of your allergy to some ingredients in the vaccine and you have already taken one dose and developed certain allergic signs, you are still not advised to take the second dose.

As far as the ingredients of the vaccine Covishield are concerned, they include L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection,” Serum Institute said.

The vaccine makers have said that the vaccine recipient should tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine including, “if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine”, says the Serum Institute of India.

The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider if they have fever, if they have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner and also if they are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, it added.

The fact sheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.

With Inputs From PTI