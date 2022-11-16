Should You Apply Mehendi On Hair During Winters?

Should You Apply Mehendi On Hair During Winters? 3 Easy Tips to Get Rid of Cold And Cough

Many people colour their hair regularly either to hide their greys or they probably like keeping the same hair colour throughout the year. Mehendi is used as one of the best home remedies for hair colour. However, in winter, people try to avoid it. It is said that in cold weather, henna / mehendi becomes cold so it becomes difficult to apply. In such a situation, by adopting certain methods, you can colour your hair even in winter without getting a cough and cold.

The paste of Henna (mehendi) is cold, due to which it can be risky in winter to apply it. Therefore, before applying henna in the winter season, it is said to add 2-4 cloves in Mehendi paste. By doing this, it will not cause cold and cough. Still, if you have other cold-related health problems, then you can add elements like oil, tea water, dry amla, mango juice, cinnamon, walnut, and coffee in Mehndi. Before adding henna to the hair, add a camphor and a teaspoon of fenugreek powder to it. This will save your hair from being white for a longer time.

One should also notice that applying mehendi on white hair will make it red not brown or black. Also, if you dissolve mehndi in iron embroidery, then hair may turn black.