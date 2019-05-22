A mango is packed with powerful antioxidants, electrolytes and dense calories. The bioactive compound mangiferin has promising protective effects against degenerative diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle disorders. It also protects the body against damage associated with oxidative stress due to the presence of the potent antioxidants like total phenolic compounds, carotenoids and ascorbic acid. Not only the fruit, but also its by-products like the peel, seed and kernel possess several health properties such as antimicrobial, antidiabetic, antiallergic, anticancer, cholesterol lowering, and immunomodulatory.

The high potassium content in it inhibits the people on dialysis or those with kidney problems to include it in their meal. Dietician Mrinal Pundit from NephroPlus says, “Potassium is a mineral that controls the nerve and muscle function and is necessary for maintaining fluid, electrolyte balance and pH levels in the body. Mangoes are considered fruits with high potassium content, however, the potassium content of mangoes differs with the variety, and it ranges from approximately 100 mg to around 220 mg per 100 g of edible portion. For eg, Kesar has about 142 mg of potassium per 100g whereas Totapuri has 160 mg. Food with potassium content below 100 mg per serving is considered low in potassium and is suitable for people on dialysis. A small serving size of about 75g of mango or 2 thin slices can be relished without any fear of rising serum potassium levels.”

As far as diabetes is concerned, there are varying opinions on whether mangoes can be consumed. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, mangoes can be safely consumed by those with type 2 diabetes. In fact, they should eat mangoes but it is low on the glycemic index and high in other nutrients which will help regulate your blood sugar. It is also not right to blame mangoes for causing or adding to obesity. According to Rujuta, having mangoes in moderation is highly recommended because of the presence of antioxidants in them which help boost metabolism thus helping weight loss.

Whatever the condition is, it is important to consult with your doctor and dietitian on what you can and what you can’t eat. But one thing is for sure, you will need to cut down on a lot of other foods — packaged foods, ready-to-eat-meals, ultra-processed foods — to keep problems away.