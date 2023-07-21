Home

Should You Really Workout When You Are Feeling Sick? Expert Speaks!

Many people wonder whether working out while sick will help or hinder their recovery. Here's what one shoulder consider.

Engaging in regular exercise is an excellent way to keep your body healthy. In fact, working out has been shown to decrease the risk of chronic illness and enhance physical and mental well-being. While there’s no doubt that exercise plays an important role, many people wonder whether working out while sick will help or hinder their recovery. Well, it actually depends on the severity of your illness. If you have a mild cold or the flu, you may be able to get away with some light exercises. However, if you have a fever, muscle aches, or other more severe symptoms, it’s best to rest. Here Are Some Tips to Follow While Exercising When You’re Sick:

Things To Keep in Mind

Don’t start a new fitness regimen when you’re sick. Wait until you have fully recovered.

If you’re someone who works out consistently and has been doing so for a long while, you can indulge in light exercise such as walking to maintain your movement.

Listen to your body. If you’re feeling tired or sore, don’t push yourself

Avoid strenuous exercise, such as running or weightlifting.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids

Get plenty of rest

What Kind of Exercises Are Advised?

If you do decide to exercise when you’re sick, there are certain types of exercises that are better than others. Light exercises, such as walking, yoga are a good option. These exercises can help to boost your circulation and improve your mood, without putting too much stress on your body.

What to Avoid

There are also some types of exercises that you should avoid when you’re sick. Strenuous exercises, such as running, weightlifting, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT), can put too much stress on your body and make your illness worse.

When you’re sick, it’s important to stay hydrated and maintain your electrolyte balance. This means drinking plenty of fluids, such as water, juice. It’s important to refuel your body with sodium, potassium and other electrolytes.

