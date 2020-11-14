Thanks to COVID-19, wearing a face mask has become a mandatory part of our life. The lockdown and the pandemic have given us enough to adapt to the discomfort of wearing a mask when in public places. We don’t even take a single step outside without a mask. And now when the air quality in the northern part of India is getting worse, a face mask has become even more crucial to save ourselves from any respiratory infection. Now that people are adjusting to the new normal and are stepping out of their home for their daily fitness routine the one common question is should masks be worn while exercising? Also Read - Coronavirus Update: With 44K New Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 88L-mark

Well, it is fine to wear a mask while exercising outside. It will protect you from dust particles and germs entering your respiratory tract. Contrary to what many of us believe that wearing a mask will compromise the intake of oxygen or carbon dioxide. Wearing a mask can sometimes act as a barrier to airflow, and make you feel dizzy and out of breath. Working out outdoors will not be an issue if you keep these 5 factors in mind:

Pick the right mask: Pick up an N95 mask without a vault. It should be breathable and protect you from germs and dust particles. A cotton breathable material can work too as it will not soak your sweat. Keep a pair of extra masks, if required.

Go easy on yourself: Do not run that extra mile, go easy on yourself as masks will make you feel uncomfortable and breathless most of the time as we breathe heavily while exercising.

Keep a tab on your heart rate: A running, jogging, or high-intensity workout will make your heartbeat go up. Make sure to stop immediately if your heartbeat is racing too high.

Stay hydrated: Keeping sipping water while working out as dehydration often spike the heart rate level.

Take a break: It’s ok to take small breaks while working out every now and then. The short break will give your body ample time to relax and repair muscles.