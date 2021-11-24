Shraddha Arya in Pink Sequined Sharara: Shraddha Arya always puts her sartorial foot down. She recently married a navy officer, Rahul Nagal, in an amazing Punjabi wedding. The Kundali Bhagya actor recently uploaded an appreciation post for a wedding gift. For the photoshoot, she chose a sequinned pink Sharara with a sheer dupatta. Poonams Kaurture gifted an alluring pink lehenga.Also Read - Shraddha Arya Blushes Hard as Paps Tease Her For 'Mehendi Vale Haath' - Watch Viral Video From Airport

Taking it to Instagram, Shraddha uploaded a series of pictures, appreciating the outfit. Her Instagram caption read,” Outfit appreciation post! Thank You for this Beautiful wedding gift, @poonamskaurture Love you!!!” She thanked the clothing brand Poonams Kaurture for the beautiful sharara. Also Read - Preeta Hui Parayi! Shraddha Arya Wears Banarasi Saree, Looks Gorgeous in First Pics Post Wedding

Check Out The Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

For the appreciation post, she chose a light but detailed ensemble. Her kameez is a light pink raw silk with a multicolour thread and sequins embroidery. The kameez is sleeveless with a plunging V neckline. Along with this, the kameez features a different pattern with golden work done on the hem of the kameez. It has a tiny slit in the middle. For Sharara, she chose a matching pink crepe with sequins. The Sharara has an apt amount of se Her dupatta has heavy sequins and thread on the net.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This sharara is available on the website. This ensemble costs Rs 41,668 approximately (USD 560). Check out the outfit here.

Acing the art of minimalism, Shraddha chose chandelier earrings and kept her neck bare. In the fingers, she chose a statement ring that added glamour to the beautiful ensemble. Keeping it simple and classic, she chose glowing skin, highlighter, blushed cheeks, light pink lip shade and kohl smeared eyes. She left her hair open that highlighted her features.

What do you think of Shraddha’s outfit?