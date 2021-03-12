Planning a beach vacation anytime soon and do not know how to amp up your closet? Then take a cue from actor Shraddha Kapoor, who opted for a ruby-coloured velvet bikini for her Maldives vacay. Shraddha was exuding hotness in a cut-out bikini designed by Shivan & Narresh. Also Read - Red-Hot Neha Kakkar Slays in a Dress Worth Rs 7,840, Would You Like to Buy it?

Shraddha’s velvet bikini featured interlaced detailing on top which added more style to the swimwear and served the summer look. Doesn’t she look royal and chic? Actor’s stylist Namrata Deepak shared her picture on Instagram where Shraddha can be seen flaunting her side-profile in that chic bikini. Also Read - Tabahi! Nia Sharma Raises The Temperature With Her Bold Avatar in Black Top, Fans go Weak in The Knees

Shraddha accessorised her look with a pair of chic glasses and gold hoops. She tied her hair in a top-bun and opted for subtle makeup. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is a Desi Mermaid in Her Blue Lehenga Designed by Massi Padmini Kolhapure

What’s the price of Shraddha’s velvet bikini?

Shraddha’s red-hot bikini is from ace designer Shivan & Narresh. The Ruby Velvet Interlaced Cut-out Bikini is available on their official website and it retails at Rs 24, 950. Will you add it to your wardrobe?

In other news, the bubbly actor was in the Maldives to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani. She impressed the fashion police with her gorgeous bridesmaid outfits. For one of the functions, Shraddha opted for a custom-made lehenga by Padmini Kohlapure’s label PadmaSitaa. Shraddha wore a pastel blue lehenga which a heavy and intricate golden embroidery on the border, it featured a deep V neckline. She flaunted her toned midriff and paired it with a matching dupatta. The dupatta had embellishment all over.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a busy year with her back to back releases like ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. Her next will be with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the ‘Nagin’ trilogy.

What do you think of Shraddha’s bikini? Yay or Nay?