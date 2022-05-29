Shraddha Kapoor who is known for her elegance and stylish outfits has yet again made our jaws drop. In her latest photoshoot, the diva nailed her gorgeous ensemble with style and elegance making her fans go gaga all over again. Shraddha shared her drop-dead pictures on social media in chic style white bustier mini dress and we loved it.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Dance Sequence Leaked From Luv Ranjan’s Untitled Film - Watch Viral Video

Shraddha Kapoor donned a white sleeveless mini dress featuring plunging neckline and coral pink lace embellishments. She appeal elegance in bodycon silhouette showcasing her slender body and a short hemline length flashing off her legs. To complete her glam picks, Shraddha went with subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contour and neutral lip shade. Shraddha styled her ensemble with minimal accessories. The Bagghi 3 actor went for all golden jewelry this time, aesthetic gold chain, matching earrings and bracelet. To complete her outfit, she went with white pointed high heels and long open tresses that matched her outfit beautifully. Also Read - Birthday Special: Shraddha Kapoor Turns A Year Older Today, Take A Look At Her Upcoming Films - Watch

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Pictures:

As soon as the diva uploaded her pictures on Instagram, fires and emoji were seen all over in the comment section. Fans drooled over Shraddha’s look yet again,” What a diva” one fan wrote. They loved how she enhanced all white look so elegantly. “All-white, you nailed it”, another fan wrote. Shraddha captioned her pictures on Instagram “Why think? Just Pink! 💗” Also Read - Celebrities Spotted: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, And Others Snapped, Have A Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor wore the white minidress at the opening of Melorra’s new experience center on Commercial Street. On Professional front, She is currently filming with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. Her other upcoming projects includes Naagin, Chaalbaaz and Stree 2.

What do you think of Shraddha Kapoor’s ensemble? Tell us in the comments below.