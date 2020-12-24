Shraddha Kapoor is a sight to behold in a royal blue and black attire. The tinsel town diva recently stepped out for an event in a mesmerizing outfit by Gauri and Nainika. The actor looked like a vision in it and left the netizens drooling over her stunning pictures. Also Read - Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor Become Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities of 2020 By PETA India

Shraddha Kapoor was dressed up in a royal blue duchess satin dress from the Lakmé Grand Finale Winter Festive collection. The dress features creased fitting, intricate sequin, and threadwork. It has botanical embroidery, delicate veil net pouf sleeves and a trailing bustle at the back. Shraddha enhanced her regal look with a pair of matching earrings, black peep toes, and the right makeup. She opted for smokey eyes and kept her soft curls parted at the center. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor All Set to Play ‘Naagin’ on-screen in Naagin Trilogy; Twitter Full of Memes

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s head-turning avatar for yourself below: Also Read - Looking for Some Fitness Motivation? Shraddha Kapoor Home Fitness Routine Will Amp You Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

Shraddha has amped up the glamour quotient with her drool-worthy getup. Her wondrous pictures are going viral on social media and her fans can’t keep calm. The diva has shared some of her internet-breaking clicks on her Instagram handle. If you are an ardent follower of Shraddha, you may have already seen her killer smile and poses in a shimmery-sheer dress.

We absolutely loved Shraddha Kapoor’s mind-boggling pictures. Let us know your opinion about her latest pick in the comment section below.