Shraddha Kapoor has once again captured the attention of fashion police with her ravishing look in a mustard yellow saree. She has left her fans drooling over her social media pictures in this beautiful creation by Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta. And, the undivided attention that she is getting is much deserved. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Looks Wondrous in a Royal Blue Duchess Satin Dress by Gauri and Nainika, Leaves Netizens Drooling Over Her Pictures

Shraddha opted for this stunning organza and silk saree for the engagement of her cousin Priyanka Sharma with his girlfriend Shaza Morani. As soon as she put her stunning pictures on Instagram in this ethnic attire, the netizens went crazy and we just can’t stop gushing over them. She has raised the temperature this winter with her hot and steamy look. Also Read - Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor Become Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities of 2020 By PETA India

Sharddha Kapoor wore a camel twig print saree and teamed it with a self linear embroidered cut-sleeves blouse. To add some glam to this wedding-perfect look, Shraddha highlighted her cheeks, applied neutral shade eye shadow, and also wore a nude lipstick. Also, she kept her soft curls mid-parted and open.

To accessorise her look, Street Dancer 3D actor opted for a beautiful Kundan-Meenakari maang tikka by Sunita Shekhawat. She also picked up customized gold bangles from Jet Gems. Further, a handcrafted potli bag made her look complete.

If you also want to enhance your feminine silhouette and look gorgeous in this ethnic ensemble, you will have to spend Rs 62000.

Shraddha Kapoor has grabbed the eyeballs for all the right reasons and we just loved her sartorial pick for an engagement ceremony. Let us know your views in the comment section below.