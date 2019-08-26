For those observing the Shravan fast, this is a special time of the year. According to Radhika Karle, celebrity nutritionist and Pilates instructor, the Shravan month is a time for detoxifying the body and work on self-control by fasting. Follow a well-balanced and nutritious meal plan during this month to increase immunity, lose inches, and get a healthy glowing complexion. You can follow Radhika’s 3-day sample meal plan to work towards a fitter, healthier, and more active you.

Day 1

Upon rising

1 glass warm water + 1 tsp honey + juice of ½ lemon

Breakfast

1 cup anar + ¼ cup pistachio nuts

Mid-morning

6 almonds

Lunch

1 cup cooked buckwheat khichdi

Afternoon snacks:

1 apple + ¼ cup peanuts

Dinner

2 chapatis (multigrain flour), ½ cup cooked dal, 1 cup cooked cauliflower sabzi

Day 2

Upon rising

1 glass warm water + 1 pinch cinnamon powder

Breakfast

1 pear + 4 walnut halves

Mid-morning

¼ cup roasted peanuts

Lunch

1 rajgira paneer paratha

Afternoon snack

2/3 cup yoghurt + 1 peach

Dinner

Yam sandwich + 1 cup tofu salad with vegetables

Day 3

Upon rising

1 glass warm water + ½ tsp methi seeds soaked overnight

Breakfast

2 peaches + 6 almonds

Mid-morning

1/4 cup plain pistachio nuts

Lunch

4 pcs buckwheat dhokla

Afternoon snack: 1 glass buttermilk

1/2 cup muskmelon

Dinner

2 singhara chillas

1/2 cup cooked sambhar

1 cup cooked cabbage sabzi

Here is a fasting recipe you can try.

Baked Green Banana

Ingredients

2 green bananas peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 green chillies

1 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp oil

salt to taste

1/3 cup chopped onions

Method

Peel the skin off the green bananas and cut into inch size cubes.

Place the banana cubes in cold water to reduce stickiness and starch. Drain the water and rinse thoroughly.

Cook the cubes in a pressure cooker for 1 whistle. In a mixer grind green chillies, onions, and the cooked banana with ¼ cup water.

Remove the blended mixture into a mixing bowl and combine with the chickpeas and rice flour, salt, and oil. Mix well.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Celsius.

Make flat and round 2 inch patties of the mixture and place them on an oiled baking tray evenly spaced out.

Brush the tops of the patties with oil.

Bake the patties for 20 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Serve with Mint and Coriander Chutney and a hot cup of masala tea