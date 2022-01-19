Shruti Seth is back to working out and maintaining a strict routine with sincerity and dedication. Shruti is known as a fitness enthusiast and keeps her fan followers updated with her yoga routines and workout sessions. Her Instagram account serves as major fitness goals and cues. Shruti keeps her fans updated with her yoga ventures and always introduces new yoga devices on her Instagram post.Also Read - Prenatal Yoga : Best Yoga Aasans For Pregnant Women To Stay Fit | Watch Video

Taking it to Instagram, Shruti shared a glimpse of her yoga position. She performed a downward dog position in her living room. She performed that with the help of a yoga chair, which is a new twist that she had added. The caption read," Downward dog variation using the yoga chair. Using the chair helps keep the elbows from collapsing. Disclaimer: only to be done under supervision of a yoga teacher."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill)

Shruti mentioned the benefits of downward dog variation with the help of a yoga chair. According to Shruti, using a yoga chair prevents the elbows from collapsing. She can be seen using a yoga chair as her support while she is in a pyramid position.

What are the benefits of downward dog variation?

Downward dog variation has numerous health benefits. Downward dog variation helps in stretching the entire body, including upper body arms, shoulders, abdomen and legs. This exercise also helps in stretching the back of the body, ankles, calves, hamstrings and spine. It also helps in stimulating circulation in blood as well.