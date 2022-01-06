Take a cue from TV actor Shweta Tiwari if you’re still confused about what to wear to a close friend’s wedding. She shared photos of herself dressed in a red saree and left the internet spellbound. Shweta, a mother of two is aging like a fine wine and her latest pictures are proof! The TV actor is very active on social media, and she frequently posts stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Her recent upload in a red saree has pleased the netizens, who went gaga over her beauty. She kept her look minimal but was able to draw attention to herself.Also Read - 5 Expensive Items Inside Birthday Boy Diljit Dosanjh's Wardrobe That Proves He Is A King Of All Quirky Things

Shweta coordinated her saree with an off-shoulder blouse that was embellished. The Kausautii Zindagi Kay actor completed her ensemble with a stunning bracelet and earrings. With a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, eyeliner, and a little dab of mascara, she kept her appearance modest. Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu Mixes Comfort And Style For Her Airport Look in Rs 18k Printed Green Shirt And Pants

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s stunning outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

If you look at Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram, you’ll notice she’s been sporting some amazing outfits recently. While Fans loved her look and called her laal pari and also red queen. Fire and heart emojis dominated her comments section.

Shweta Tiwari who is known for her confidence and glamourous look was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was one of the top five contestants on the reality television show. The TV actor has made it big because whatever she’s done has been significant enough to establish her spot in the industry.

What do you think about Shweta’s recent saree look? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.