Home

Lifestyle

Side-Effects of AC: 6 Reasons Your Air Conditioner is Causing More Damage to Your Health Than You Know

Side-Effects of AC: 6 Reasons Your Air Conditioner is Causing More Damage to Your Health Than You Know

No matter how relaxing AC makes us feel in summer, still it can have some serious side effects on our body. Here are 6 reasons why excess of staying in ACs can be hazardous to your health.

Side-Effects of AC: 6 Reasons Your Air Conditioner is Causing More Damage to Your Health Than You Know

The soaring heat of summer has always made us fond of air conditioners (ACs). As soon as the season arrives, from home to office, you’ll probably see AC everywhere. People are so used to air conditioners now-a-days that it has become a necessity rather than a luxury. But do you know that staying in ACs for a prolonged period of time can have some serious side effects that you may not be aware of. No matter how cooling and relaxing AC makes us in hot weather, still it has some unaware side effects on our body. So, today we will tell you what are the side effects that can happen when you stay in Ac for too long.

6 Reasons Why Excess of Staying in ACs Can Be Hazardous to Your Health

Dry or Itchy Skin: Excessive exposure to Sun along with sitting under Ac can make your skin too dry and itchy. Your skin might return to normal after a few hours of being outside, but dry skin might actually stay for longer than usual. Dehydration: Dehydration are higher in rooms with Air conditioners as compared to other rooms. This is because AC sucks too much humidity from the room and you end up feeling dehydrated. Respiratory problems: Staying in AC for too long can cause respiratory problems. You may experience dry throat, nasal blockage, and dry eyes. It can lead to respiratory blockage and inflammation in the mucous membrane. ACs can also affect the lungs. Asthma and Allergies: ACs can trigger an asthma attack if not sanitized properly. Timely removal of pollutants can help to prevent allergies. Lethargy: People who stay in AC for a long time tend to become lethargic and sluggish. For example, at a workplace, it’s always better to have natural ventilation rather than an AC. Headache: When you step in and out of AC rooms or go in the heat outside suddenly after being in AC for too long, there are chances that you might get a headache. Also, in cases of AC rooms which are not maintained properly, you are more prone to headaches and migraines.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.