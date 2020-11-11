Chai is one of the most beloved beverages in the world. It is packed with the goodness of black tea, milk, and sugar. Be it an Adrak wali chai, or Kali Mirch chai, or a masala chai, tea unites Indians and has a huge demand abroad too. Don’t we all love a hot cup of tea especially in winters, it’s like a comforting hug in a cup. Tea over the years has been used to cure a common cold or a slight fever. Arrives the glorious winters and the tea consumption exceeds by two folds. But did you know consuming too much tea can have its side-effects too? Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Shimmers In An Icy Blue Sequin Midi Dress Worth Rs 34K, See PICS

Moderate tea consumption is a healthy choice but drinking too much tea can have its share of side-effects:

1. Sleep disorder and diuretic effect: Tea is rich in caffeine which can lead to a diuretic effect if one exceeds their consumption. It also disturbs the sleeping pattern.

2. Tea can cause constipation: A chemical present in the tea called Theophylline can have a negative effect on your digestive system which can lead to constipation. Many of us start our day with tea as it helps in clear bowel movement but consuming a lot of it can lead you to constipation.

3. Can trigger anxiety and stress: Tea leaves contain caffeine which also impacts our mood if overconsumed. Caffeine has a mood-enhancing drug, which somehow triggers anxiety, caffeine disrupts sleep, and increases restlessness and heart rate too.

4. Heartburn: The caffeine can lead to heartburn or can also aggravate acid reflux symptoms, as per Healthline. As per research, caffeine may also contribute to an increase in total stomach acid production.

5. Complicated Pregnancy: If a pregnant woman consumes a high level of caffeine, it can increase the risk of complications. It can lead to a miscarriage or a low infant birth weight. It is advisable that during pregnancy, tea should not be consumed at all.