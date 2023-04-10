Home

Lifestyle

Side Effects of Using Ice on Skin, And Why to Avoid Ice-Facial

Side Effects of Using Ice on Skin, And Why to Avoid Ice-Facial

Ice facial has a calming effect on your facial muscles and helps to lessen puffiness. However, it has some severe side effects.

Side Effects of Using Ice on Skin, And Why to Avoid Ice-Facial

Side Effects of Ice Facial: Applying ice to your face is known as ‘facial icing’ as the name implies. Cold temperatures encourage the blood to surge under the skin, which provides a number of advantages. While facial icing is a safe, inexpensive, and direct approach to taking care of your skin, its advantages for the skin have gained wider recognition in recent years. Unfortunately, the effects of cold therapy are not particularly long-lasting. In reality, ice for the face has both advantages and disadvantages that might harm the skin if used too frequently. Here’s all you need to know to avoid rubbing ice in the opposite way on your face.

5 MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS OF ICE FACIAL ON SKIN

Damage Sensitive Skin: This might exacerbate sensitive skin’s already high reactivity to various stimuli. Your skin may get dry and irritated if you ice it. Affects Flow of Skin: When used as needed, ice harms the user’s health but does impair blood flow. Frostbite: When anything really cold is applied to the skin directly for a long time, it frequently results in frostbite. NO Long-Term Healing: Your skin may appear renewed and invigorated, but this is undoubtedly a fleeting effect. Sensitive to Sun: As you enter the house from the heat, the temperature changes, and if you use ice, it might damage your capillaries and produce headaches as well as irritate your skin.

Ice cubes don’t have to be formed just out of water; they may also be made out of milk, green tea, lemon, fruit juices, and even herbs like mint and thyme. Our skin tightens and blood flow is increased when we add nourishing nutrients to ice cubes.

You may like to read

Avoid facial ice while your skin is healing following cosmetic surgery, lasers, peels, or any other procedure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.