As soon as summer arrives, people crave cold foods and beverages. To relive heat, they frequently start drinking cold water from refrigerator. This water, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful to one's health. Many individuals store water bottles in refrigerator or water coolers to stay hydrated during summers. According to experts, drinking chilly water is bad for your health, particularly as the seasons change from winter to summer. To know why? read on to know some harmful effects of drinking cold water in summer months.

Side Effects of Drinking Ice-Cold Water in Summers:

Throat Infection: Drinking extremely cold water increases the chances of sore throat and a nasal congestion. Drinking cooled water, especially after a meal, causes extra mucus that builds up in the respiratory tract and gets expose to variety of inflammatory infections. So try to avoid drinking cold water as much as you can.

Slows heart rate: Cold water has also been proven to aid in the reduction of heart rate. The tenth cranial nerve is an important part of the body's autonomous nervous system, which controls heart rate reduction. When you drink cooled water, the cold temperature activates the nerve, causing your heart rate to slow down.

Disturbs Digestion: Drinking extreme cold water can lead to contraction of blood vessels which in turns disturbs the digestion. This is because cold water causes the stomach to contract, making digestion more difficult after eating. The digestive system is quickly affected by cold water.

Difficult to loose weight: Cold water makes fat stored in your body difficult to burn, making it hard to lose weight. Stay away from cold water if you’re trying to lose weight.

Tooth sensitivity: Drinking chilled water can cause dental issues such as tooth sensitivity, making it difficult to chew or drink. It is recommended that you you try to drink normal room temperature water most of the times to avoid any issues.