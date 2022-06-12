If you’re hungry, heating leftovers in the microwave is a quick option, and many households use a microwave oven on a regular basis. Microwaves are popular because of their energy efficiency and quick results, and they are regarded a required kitchen device. However, did you know that using them to heat food on a regular basis can have major health consequences?Also Read - Mango Leaves Have Multiple Benefits In Controlling Diabetes

When we are in a rush, we prefer to heat our food in the microwave because it is quick and convenient. However, there are several reasons why we should not make this a habit, as it can be detrimental to our health. Let's look at the causes

5 Reasons How Microwave Ovens Are Harming Your Health:

Reduces essential nutrients: Microwave depletes essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals in the food. As a result, whenever you eat something that has been microwaved, you are missing out on important nutritional benefits that were present before the meal was microwaved.

Serious impact on immune system: Eating food from microwave can have serious impact on your blood serum levels and lymph glands, affecting how your immune system works. Microwaved foods have the potential to cause immune system problems.

Increase cancer risk: When you put vegetables in microwaved, then the essential minerals are converted into free radicals, which can lead to cancerous activity in the body. It is advisable to not heat up any vegetables in microwaves as this can have serious disadvantages. The high temperatures can cause some serious risk.

Serious effect on body’s overall development: Eating food prepared in a microwave oven on a regular basis can causes long-term, permanent brain damage. By eating microwavable items on a regular basis, male and female hormone development is decreased and disturbed.

Won’t do much benefit: Even if you are eating healthiest of the food by heating it in microwave it won’t do much benefit to your body. As these will cause more harm and will lead you to to some serious health problems. So, even you are in hurry or getting late try to heat the food on gas, as the leftovers will not loose its nutritional value and won’t cause much harm to your body.

There are possible health risks associated with eating food that has been heated or cooked in the microwave. Even if your food appears to be normal, it has been contaminated by radiation and is dangerous to your health.