A signature represents a person even when they are not present at a place. This essential thing can be called one's public image which reflects one's personality to individuals and society.

In the initial days, one's legal signature gets influenced by someone around. Over time, we make it a trademark with practice. This symbol of public life is a way to reveal one's characteristics.

The same stands for celebrities. Their 'autograph' can tell us how the said celebrity truly is. You have to look into certain aspects. The indicators are as follows:

The signature’s first letter marks the individual behaviour. It talks about how one feels and confidence in one’s abilities. If one’s father’s name is incorporated, it speaks about how the father is perceived. It is also about one’s behaviour as an authority esp. with one’s kids and father. The surnames’ first initial reflects one’s family tree and will speak about the emotional side. The way one perceives the mother figure & handles the children comes across. The usage of dots is significant. One dot reflects individualism. Two dots mean a people’s person with a close friendship. Dots on the extreme left show the person being close to his family. Two dots in the centre mark a people’s person. But he has a preference for friends. The person’s adjusting nature comes from his non-extremist nature. If the person keeps the two dots on the extreme right, he is more connected with strangers and can make friends easily. Just one dot opposite to the line denotes he is particular about things. In contrast, the loose consistency of dot placement reveals a moody person. Having one dot shows an aloof person who prefers being alone. Finding good companionship is a difficult thing for them. An upward-moving signature is a mark of an optimistic person looking out for a better life. There is nothing that can keep him down. The tiniest thing can cheer him up quickly. Underscore acts as a base if used in a signature. He can stand easily in a crowd. But if not convinced of an idea, do not expect his support. He is all about testing things before giving them his support. A person putting two underscores wishes to be doubly convinced. Caution is his middle name. Rechecking is a habit.

CELEB SIGNATURES

Sudhir Kove, The Logo Guru looks at three celebrity signatures that tell us who they are.

RATAN TATA

The first thing you observe in Ratan Tata’s signature is the way the R slants on the right side. The signature shows that Ratan Tata always likes to express his feelings, what he is like as a person and what he thinks. The R has a lot of width between the stem and stroke. He always looks for any challenges, gets a lot of them and performs. He will be rigid about his ideas but also be a challenge-oriented person. Regarding the T formation, he has the crossbar above the t stem. The height of the t is also not that great. The height of the T, crossing and the crossbar in Tata are good. Keeping in mind the T in Ratan, the person is not very confident about his achievements. His self-esteem goes high where Tata is concerned. The crossbar in T in Ratan is not high. So he has no high expectations from himself. It is tough to fulfil his desires or goals. He has aims which are out of his reach. We move towards the middle part – the alphabet N for Naval. Its formation is squeezed. Looking at the way it is written, his father might have suffered from a prolonged illness. There can also be a problem with his leg. There is a dot in his signature. It indicates Ratan will always feel close to his dad than his surname. He will always have good relations with the workers, students and children. However, he will not have a good relationship with his family. As an emotional person, he is very creative. The big loop in Tata indicates that he has a lot of imagination about what is an emotional thing.

VIRAT KOHLI

If you look at the way the name Virat has been signed, the rest of the part is pretty straight after the V. It is fast and unclear. So the clarity and communication are not there. Everybody around Virat will misunderstand him a lot. What he wants to communicate and so on, people around him misinterpret. He will be frustrated with people not understanding him or executing what he wants them to perform. In the initial days of his captaincy, you might have noticed that whatever he did or said was not able to communicate. When he asks somebody to do something, that person has to follow because it will be difficult for the other person to understand what is going on in Virat’s mind. Then there are two ways in which he has written V. The first V is very sharp & angular. The other is not very sharp and is soft. Thus at times, he is very aggressive and at times, very understanding. At times, he is very analytical and at times, very soft. There is the crossbar he makes in the t. It is very high compared to the other letter. In this crossbar, his hunger to improve and implement things will be very high. He will put in a lot of effort in terms of performance.

SHAH RUKH KHAN

If you look at his signature, only one part of S is there and not the whole part. The upper part of the S is for the speaking sympathy. The lower part is for the execution of sympathy. What Shah Rukh Khan does is he performs a lot of sympathetic actions. He will perform a lot of charity, etc. But he will never be involved in spoken sympathy. And the way he writes Shah Rukh suggests that such a person is stylish. The upward signature indicates that the person has high goals and wants to achieve a lot. He has a high level of expectations from himself. The big capital suggests that he is a man of action. He takes a lot of initiative in the things he is involved in. This signature of Shah Rukh also tells us that the dot at the end of the signature indicates he is friendly to strangers. It is easy for others to be friendly with him. The other good thing about this signature is he writes with a lot of clarity. The person does not like to take shortcuts.