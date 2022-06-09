Most of us feel creepy when we see lizards wandering in our house, some of us also have a major phobia when it comes to reptiles. In fact, some people will refuse to enter a room if they find a lizard inside. Despite the fact that they are harmless household pests, they get a lot of bad press. They are also a good subject for superstitions. As per Hindu traditions, it is considered a positive sign if anywhere a lizard falls on you. They signify different results about what actually happens when they descend on you. So we have shortlisted the signs to make you aware whenever such thing happens with you in future.Also Read - Troubled By Lizards? Try These Home Remedies And Shoo Away The Reptiles
Signs of Seeing a Falling Lizard:
Also Read - 5 Signs of Domestic Violence That You Should be Aware Of Also Read - Thailand’s Koh Tao 'Murder Island': Tourist's body found in jungle, half eaten by lizards
- Gauli shastra is the science of lizards falling. A lizard falling on your right arm signifies you will rise in society or have a sensual adventure ahead of you, whereas a lizard falling on your left arm implies you will lose money.
- When the lizard appears on the right side of a man’s body and the left side of a woman’s body, it is regarded lucky. It has different meanings for both of them.
- The most common is that in the north, if a lizard falls on your head, it will bring you good luck. When the lizard falls on the head, it indicates that the person will be flourished with wealth, royalty and luxurious life. If it falls on a rich person’s head, it is believed that his wealth will start to destroy gradually.
- If you see two lizards mating, it means you’ll run into an old friend, and if you see them fighting, then you might get into a dispute with someone.
- Seeing a dead lizard while moving into a new home could bring your family bad luck and illness.
- Some people , on the other hand, believe that seeing a lizard in their new home implies that there is a is a sign of Goddess Laxmi entering house.
- When lizard crawls upside to downside of the body, it indicates financial loss and harmful for health.
- If lizards fall on women’s front hair on head, it implies unfortunate circumstances and disputes in marriage life.