Parenting is a full-time job and can leave you anxious and stressed out at the end of every day. It is challenging and problems associated with it should be discussed to help out struggling mothers deal with them. Though every woman wants to be best at parenting and even try hard to do so, lacks somewhere or the other. But, that is absolutely normal and should not be stressed about. In the current time, the pandemic has made parenting tougher. Mothers are continuously juggling between their personal and professional lives. This can cause emotional burnout that can be distressing for your overall health. In this tough time, it is important to figure out the symptoms of emotional burnout to battle the problem on time.

Feeling Immensely Overwhelmed

Current pandemic has brought various changes in our lifestyles and has left us caged in our homes with an array of responsibilities and work to complete. In this situation, even a small thing like your child's schooling, cooking, handling household work can leave you feeling overwhelmed. This is a sign of emotional burnout.

Persistent Irritation

If you are constantly feeling irritated by the smallest of things or happenings, it means your emotional quotient is going haywire. If your patience level has gone down and irritability level has gone up, you really need some rest.

Inability to Focus

Constant stress can affect your concentration. If you are not able to focus on even small things like household chores, it means your stress level has gone high and has led to an emotional burnout.