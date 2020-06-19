When you are in a relationship, you often think where is it heading and if you and partner are going to stay together forever. These questions are quite normal to pop up in your head. But how to get an answer for them? To seek an answer, firstly you need to know that there are 3 kinds of relationship. Also Read - Relationship Tips: Here is How You Can Establish an Emotional Connect With Your Partner

The first one is a very strong and committed relationship in which both the partners are extremely in love with each other and willing to spend the rest of their lives together. Second is a kind of relationship in which two people are just casually dating and are together for their personal and selfish needs until those needs are getting fulfilled. The third kind is one in which one person is longing for a serious relationship and the other is casually involved and may soon elope.

To figure, in which category your relationship falls, you can look for certain positive signs. If you can pick on those signs, your relationship is stronger, effortless, and going to last long.

You miss your partner in his absence

If your partners always runs in your mind and you miss him terribly when he is not around, it means, you are completely in love with him. You realise a person’s value in your life when he is not present around you. If you feel difficult to concentrate on other things in his absence, your relationship is going the right way.

If you both feel happy in each other’s achievements

If you and your partner acknowledge each other’s accomplishments and hard work put in to get the achievement, your relationship is on the right track. Mutual respect and love are necessary for any relationship to grow. Being each other’s best critic and the biggest fan is essential for a long-lasting relationship. If you both are getting a positive response and right feedback from each other on different personal and professional achievements, you both are going the right way.

You evenly divide household work

A relationship is not only about love, romance, kisses, and physical intimacy, it is also about practical things like distributing daily chores evenly. If you don’t have to impose a chore on your partner and he also willingly helps and does work at home, you both are ideal to be together for the longest run.