Have you heard of ‘rebounding relationship’? It refers to a relationship in which you enter shortly after the breakup in order to heal your pain by searching for a replacement of your ex-partner. In this type of relationship, your emotional involvement is always questioned. While in some cases, a rebound relationship work, in other cases, it has a detrimental impact on both, the rebounding person and the new partner. The reason behind this is your emotional dependency, psychological vulnerability, fear of rejection, and entering a relationship due to your weakness. Here we mention a few signs that can tell you if you are in a rebound relationship. Also Read - Romantic Relationships Help Breast Cancer Survivors Cut Stress

You started a new relationship quickly after your breakup Also Read - Relationship Tips: Here is How to Break-up on Good Terms

In this case, you should ask some questions to yourself. Try to know if this relationship is just to ignore and escape haunting past memories? Do you really love your new partner? Would you like to be in a long-term relationship with your new partner? Are you emotionally dependent on your partner? If you get a ‘yes’ as the answer to all these questions, you are definitely in a rebound relationship. Also Read - Reasons Why You Should Not Disclose Your Relationship Status on Social Media?

You keep talking about your ex-partner

If you constantly compare your new partner with the former and keep talking about your ex, you still miss your past relationship and partner. This means you are currently not out of your breakup and also not ready to be in a new relationship.

You lack emotional connect with your new partner

Lack of emotional intimacy is a sign that the reason behind you being in a relationship is not love but something else. It indicates that your new relationship cannot go a long way as its base is selfish. You are just fulfilling your needs by continuing this relationship. A relationship cannot survive without love and emotional connect.