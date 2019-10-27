New Khan on the block, Sara Ali Khan makes headlines for good reasons only. Apart from a positive aura and royal genes, what makes this sparkling beauty look so radiant is her disciplined lifestyle. She recently revealed her beauty secret in an interview with a leading media house. Sara said that feels beautiful every day after coming out of the gym. Exercise makes her feel positive and rejuvenated. Let us remind you that Sara lost 35 kgs after she decided to be an actor. Initially, she used to be 96 kilograms. Without wasting much time, let’s know about her skincare tips.

Exercise regularly

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan never mises even a single workout session. She loves spending time working out. The beautiful lady does that to detox her skin. Notably, regular exercise promotes sweat release which helps in flushing out the toxic substances in the body. Also, it helps in increasing the blood flow that makes you look radiant by opening the clogged pores.

Eat healthy food

Food is one of the most important parts of any beauty secret. Whatever you stuff inside your belly has an effect on your face. Having food containing too much oil and fat can make you susceptible to having skin conditions like acne and make your face look dull. Whereas eating food rich in omega-3 fatty acids can potentially enhance your beauty. This is what National Institute of Health, USA states. So, make sure you include avocados, salmon, tuna, soy milk, and eggs in your daily diet.

Take enough sleep

Disrupted sleep can cause wrinkles and dark circles. Sleeping less actually leads to the secretion of the stress hormone called cortisol. This is what causes inflammation and sagging skin. So, if you want to look flawless, get at least 8 hours of sleep every day.