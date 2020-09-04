The way you have a hair care routine, your baby requires one too. Also, kids’ skin, hair, and scalp are delicate than yours and therefore need special care to be protected from the wear and tear of daily life. So, you need to wisely choose hair care products for your baby. Moreover, following a perfect hair and scalp care routine for your kid will make her tresses thick and healthy. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind when it comes to taking care of your little bundle of joy’s hair and scalp. Also Read - Hair Care: How to Get Rid of Chronic Dandruff

Oil Your Baby’s Scalp Daily

Usually, babies are prone to dry scalp that causes dandruff. Also, they have scanty hair growth. You can tackle all these problems by oiling your little one's scalp daily.

Pick Natural Products

It is advisable to opt for natural products for your baby's skin and hair care. Whenever you go out to look for a perfect oil for your kid, get one that's free from synthetic colour, mineral oil, parabens, alcohol, and phthalates.

Look For Herb Containing Hair Oils

Hair oils containing herbs like Amla, Methi, and Bhringaraja are good for hair growth. Also, they provide moisture to the scalp and prevent dryness, one of the major reasons behind the onset of dandruff. One of the herbs called Gotu Kola is knwon to improve hair density. While Methi strengthens the hair follicles and curbs hair loss.