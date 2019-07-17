You may have used the best of anti-ageing home remedies and expensive drugstore creams and lotions. You may be eating the right kind of anti-ageing food and avoiding food that accelerates ageing. You may have even taken pricey chemical treatments. But that may not be enough to delay those wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet and dark pigmentation around the eyes and other areas. Along with all your efforts, what you need to do for soft, smooth, supple skin is do some facial exercises.

It has been proven time and again that exercises and any physical activity can help not just your overall health and weight loss but it can also make your skin and hair healthy. This is why facial exercises are highly recommended for everybody regardless of age. The sooner you start doing these exercises, the better it is. These exercises are especially a must for women and men in their late 20s or early 30s because this is when many signs of ageing start appearing. If you take care of your skin at this age, you are likely to have better, healthier and younger looking skin when you are older. Age gracefully with these exercises by face yoga expert Danielle Collins for your face:

Lip area: Face yoga expert Danielle Collins suggests the tongue-twister exercise to make the area around your mouth firm and younger. Just trace your lip around the inside of your lips thrice in one direction, and thrice in the other direction.

Double chin: This exercise will make your chin area look more toned. To do this exercise, Lift our head up looking towards the ceiling and make a kissing action. Hold this pose for a minute and then release. Do two repetitions of this exercise.

Eye area: Put your index finger below your eyes and open your mouth while ensuring that your upper and lower lips are covering your teeth. Look upwards and rapidly flutter your eyelids for 30 seconds. This is an excellent exercise for getting rid of lines around your mouth and eyes.