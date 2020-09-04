Actor Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active celebs on the social media platform. She often shares pictures and videos proving that her fashion game is always on fleek. Within the ever-changing fashion game in and around the world, it can sometimes be taxing to stay relevant and up to date when it comes to trends and fashion. Trends, over the years, have changed quickly and unexpectedly, and keeping up with them can really be a daunting task. However, over the years, Kapoor has always managed to stay relevant, whether it is her acting skills, choice of roles, and even her fashion sense. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's New Statement on Nepotism: Taimur is Not Going to Become Country's Biggest Star

She understands fashion like no one else. From moving from the big screen to the OTT platforms, or shifting from a saree to a casual T-shirt and blue denim. The actor has been a fashion icon since her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi.

She has her own fashion statement, from pairing a saree with a blazer or a salwar kameez with a shirt. She pulls off any looks with a finesse. Today, she took to her Instagram account and shared that she finds happiness in simple little things. Kapoor posted a picture sitting in her balcony, she can be seen wearing a casual statement black T-shirt paired with blue denim.

“Love simple things (like wearing jeans after a really long time) #ThursdayThought,” she captioned the picture, which had her fans gushing. Along with sharing the image, Karisma also spoke about how happy she is, to be wearing a pair of jeans after a long time.

“You look so beautiful,” a user commented. “So fresh and young,” another user wrote. The actor was last seen on screen in the web show, “Mentalhood”, which marked her digital debut.

(With inputs from IANS)