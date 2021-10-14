American singer Lizzo is one of the most talented and fashion artists. The Truth Hurts singer made heads turn in her direction at American rapper Cardi B’s 29th birthday. She opted for a completely sheer fishnet dress from the shelves of Matthew Reisman. The dress was made of iridescent crystals.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Walks The Ramp For Michael Cinco in Rs 40 Lakh Embellished Ball Gown, You Like?

She was styled by Jason Rembert. Lizzo teamed up her dress with matching thongs and tiny pasties. Lizzo was unapologetic and sexy as usual in that nearly naked fishnet dress. For the glam, the Rumors singer opted for a 90s'-inspired hairstyle, she went for a high ponytail with a silver butterfly clip.

Lizzo, who can be seen posing in front of a mirror, wrote, "I wore jimmy choos for the record(sic)," Along with another picture, she wrote, "Mood when ur too drunk to function at the function(sic)." It seems that the singer had a gala time with her friends from the industry. She dumped several pictures and videos on her social media.

Check out her pictures here:

The singer shared a slew of pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle. She completed her look with a pair of strappy Jimmy Choos Stilettos.

Lizzo whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson often makes headlines for her unapologetic sartorial choices.

