Ever since the pandemic has hit, wearing face masks in public has become mandatory for everyone. If you are someone who loves wearing lipsticks and buy them in bulk, then this mandate by the government might have seemed a little unfair. Some people may also argue that there is no point in wearing makeup chin down, but don’t you think that will be so not fair to our collection of lipstick? If that thought is irking you too, then transfer-proof lipstick is your thing!

Here we are sharing transfer-proof lipsticks that are not just kiss-proof but also easy on your pocket! You can apply these lipsticks for a casual hangout with your friends, a dinner date with your bae, or for a function in the family.

1. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Color

This matte lip color is everything! It will stay will you for your meals, your kiss, and masks too! This lipstick collection has an array of colours, it can easily be worn at day or night.

Price: Rs 349

2. Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lip Color

If you are looking for everyday matte to wear to work or grocery shopping, this matte lip colour is all you need.

Price: Rs 299

3. Colorbar Matte Lipstick

Colorbar has great variations including plum, berries, burgundy, or violet, which will add a touch of a gothic look.

Price: Rs 306

4. Lakme Enrich Lip Crayon

Lakme also offers shades of nudes and browns, if you are planning to experiment with earthy hues, then try these on!

Price: Rs 225

5. Faces Weightless Matte Finish Lipstick

If you want long-lasting matte lipstick, that won’t budge all day, this one is for you! Faces offer a variety of range in colours.

Price: Rs 299

6. Nykaa So Matte! Lipstick

The creamy, long-lasting textures of this collection by Nykaa gives you pout-worthy lips in just one stroke.

Price: Rs 199

So, what’s your pick?