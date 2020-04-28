Coronavirus doesn’t seem to be vanishing anytime soon. In fact, new facts about this novel virus is being discovered almost every other week. With more than 2.81 million cases globally, COVID-19 has reached a deadly phase. And, one of the major reasons behind that is the asymptomatic carriers or patients of COVID-19. This means that most of the coronavirus affected patients reported these days, are not showing any usual symptom. Also Read - Trump Blames China Again, Says US Doing 'Serious Investigation' Against it For COVID-19 Outbreak

To distinguish these kind of patients from in common population, scientists at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has included six new triggers to the list of COVID-19 symptoms. Let’s know about them one by one so that we don’t become the prey to this virus from an unknowing carrier. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Don't Hike Fees For Academic Session 2020-21, Yogi Adityanath Govt Directs Schools in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

Intense Chills

A fever accompanied by intense shaking is a prominent symptom of coronavirus infection. This symptom was discovered after a news reporter lost his tooth due to extreme chills and shaking. Later, he was found to have COVID-19 infection. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma to Help Others Fight COVID-19, Doctors Likely to Check Her Today

Muscle Pain

Muscle pain is a common symptom of COVID-19 now, that is experienced by critically suffering patients only. This is an advanced stage, where the virus starts attacking the cells and tissues triggering an inflammatory reaction. Notably, nearly 14.8 per cent of COVID-19 affected patients in the US have been found to be experiencing this sign.

Loss of Smell And Taste

A large number of coronavirus patients across Britain have been found to be experiencing this symptom. Most of them unknowingly transmitted the viral infection to others. So, the next time you feel unable to detect odour or taste food, you know where to go.

Headache

It is a prominent symptom of a respiratory infection. Scientists have found that experiencing debilitating headache along with persistent pain around the eyelids and temples are symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Pink Eyes

According to a recent study published in JAMA ophthalmology, apart from respiratory droplets, coronavirus can spread through eye fluid too. This is because it can affect a patient’s eyes and cause conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Sore Throat

Approximately 60 per cent of cronavirus patints in US have experienced sore throat along with a dry cough. This occurs when the virus attacks your respiratory tract.