Shahnaz Husain shares some beauty tips to protect your skin and hair while simultaneously looking attractive and feeling comfortable by the sea

Skin And Hair Care Tips: How to Prep For Your Beach Honeymoon? Shahnaz Husain Shares 5 Beauty Hacks

Skin And Hair Care Tips: Planning your honeymoon by the sea? The effects of the sun are much more pronounced by the sea because water is a reflective surface. Try to avoid the beach between noon and 3 PM. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain reveals that you will need more skin and hair care cosmetics to protect your skin and hair health at the beach.

5 BEAUTY TIPS FOR YOUR BEACH HONEYMOON

Apply Sunscreen: You will need a broad-spectrum sunscreen before going out in the sun. It should be applied 20 minutes before sun exposure, not only on the face but on all exposed areas. The back of the neck and arms are extremely vulnerable to sun damage too. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. Use a high SPF of 40 and above for sensitive skin. For oily skin, use a sunscreen gel. Suntan & Sunburn Treatment: Suntan and sunburn are some of the effects to guard against while holidaying by the beach. After swimming in the sea, rinse your face well with plain water. When you get back home or to your hotel room, dab your face with cold milk and leave it on for a few minutes. It helps to soothe sunburn and also removes tan. Then apply moisturiser. It will remove tan and also leave your skin fresh and glowing. To remove tan, you can also add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) to curd and apply daily. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes. Or, mix one teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of lemon juice and apply daily on the face, washing it off with plain water after 20 minutes. For oily skin, using a scrub also helps to remove tan. Rub gently on the skin and wash off with water. It will help to remove dead skin cells and their contained pigment. Ready-to-use scrubs are easily available. Hair Care by The Beach: The salt in seawater can make the hair dull and matted. A swimming cap would help to protect the hair from the sun and salt. Wet your hair thoroughly before swimming in the sea. The hair is porous. It can absorb that much and no more. Wet hair will not absorb that much seawater. Applying a hair serum would also provide protection. Hair cream with sunscreen is also available. Use a mild herbal shampoo to wash the hair after swimming in the sea. After shampooing, apply a leave-on conditioner or hair serum. Home Remedy For Hair: Use natural ingredients for your hair to improve its look. Ingredients like tea and beer may be easily available during a vacation and can be used to rinse the hair and add shine to it. Beer works well for dry hair. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer and rinse the hair with it. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water. It softens and smoothens the hair and also adds shine. Or, add a tea bag to 4 to 5 cups of warm water. Remove the tea bag and cool the water. Then add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse. This helps to make the hair silky and shiny. Make-Up by The Beach: Carry make-up products that are waterproof or long-lasting and provide a matte finish. Take eyeliner and lipstick. Perhaps, a lip gloss will do. Eye makeup that smudges easily is not for the beach. For the eyes, use brown waterproof eyeliner. Go for the natural look, with less blush-on. A faint flush would be suitable. Instead of applying blusher, you can use lipstick to dot on the cheeks and then blend with the fingertips. This would make the blusher waterproof. Use as little colour as possible. The colours that are used should be closest to the natural colour tone of the skin. The blusher should provide a natural glow and the lip colour should reflect the ‘no lipstick’ look. Wet tissues are useful for cleaning and refreshing your skin. And don’t forget your deodorant and talcum powder.

Tip: Drink plenty of water to maintain the water balance of your body, when you spend time in the sun. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated.

