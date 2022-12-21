Skin Care: 4 Practices You MUST Adopt For Soft And Glowing Skin in Winter

Skin appears to change from being hydrated and soft overnight to being dry and damaged during Winter.

Winter Skin Care: We enjoy the colder months for the holidays, aesthetics, cosy wear, and hot cocoa, but we despise how the weather affects our skin. The chilly weather makes our skin dry and damaged. The face begins to lose its lustre, lips begin to chap and the skin becomes flaky. Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbal reveals how your skin can suffer greatly in the winter, and it may seem impossible to get away from it. The expert outlines a winter skin care regimen that must be followed to take care of your skin in Winter.

Moisturize Your Skin: We are well aware of how the icy cold winds, rob our skin of hydration. And, those long steamy showers and hot soaks, strip away even the last bit of moisture left on our skin. Make sure you moisturise your face as well as your skin to keep hydrated and soft to protect it for hours. Mild Cleanser: Not only your wardrobe, but your face cleanser needs a switch too. Opting for a milder cleanser in the winter is one of the most essential skin care tips. The cold winds along with the low moisture content in the air strip your skin of its naturally produced oils. Gentle Exfoliator: A general misconception we have about exfoliation is that we don’t require it in the winter. It will just end up drying out the skin. Well, you couldn’t be further away from the truth, even if you tried. A gentle exfoliator not only helps in getting rid of all the dry, rough and dead surface cells on your face, but it also makes your pores more breathable, allowing the moisture to seep in better. Sunscreen: More often than not, we tend to skip out on sunscreens in the cold winter months. The sun undoubtedly looks milder, and the harmful effects of the rays seem to be filtered. But, stay sharp my friend. The sun may fool you with its weak appearance, but the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays are equally hard-hitting.

Now prepare our skin for the upcoming winters and get ready to celebrate this magical time.