Ice on Face Hack: We all want our bodies to feel a bit easy this summer and feel fresh, cool, and hydrating. So, what is a better way than to do it with some cool ice? Yes, try this super cool and fun hack that has always been 'ghar ke nuske'. While drinking some chilled beverages, it feels like heaven in summer, just imagine the wonders ice can do to our skin. During summers our skin tends to suffer a lot in various ways such as dullness, dryness, blemishes, open pores, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging as well. Overall our face feels dull and lifeless. That's why the skin icing facial has come to the rescue. In this article, we are going to tell you the 5 benefits of applying ice cubes to the face and what wonders it can do to your skin. Wrap ice cubes with a towel and cloth, and then apply them to your skin. Although it is possible to apply ice directly onto the face, it is advised that you avoid doing so.

5 benefits of using ice cubes on your face

Eases Out Acne: Did you know that icing can ease the acne too? Well Using ice on your skin can naturally ease out breakouts, unwanted zits and can help in reducing blemishes, soreness and can help in giving effervescent glow too.

Helps in Improving Blood Circulation: Applying ice on your face first thing in the morning can actually improve the blood circulation and can also give an instant glow to your face. It also lends a relaxing and soothing effect on the skin.

Reduces Puffiness: Applying ice to the face can actually helps in reducing the puffiness or puffy eyes. Puffy eyes are mainly due to insufficient sleep and excessive eye strain. The hydrating properties of ice can help in reducing swellings and make swollen eyes vanish.

Minimizes large pores: Presence of large pores on the skin can cause dirt and blackheads which can make your skin tone looks dull. This is where an ice facial comes in handy. It’s an excellent approach to minimize open pores and, as a result, diminish their look. Ice works as a natural toner, reducing the production of excessive oil on the face.

Makes your makeup stay longer: Before applying makeup, dip your face in bowl of icy water for 5 minutes. After that pat your face dry with a clean towel. Start your makeup routine after that and what you will notice that your makeup will stay longer than usual. Before applying makeup, place your face in a bowl of icy water for 5 minutes. After that, pat your face dry with a clean towel. Start your makeup routine after that, and you’ll notice that your makeup will last longer than usual. This basic but successful strategy is used by the majority of models and actresses.