Skin Care Tips: 5 Crucial Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Skip Moisturizer in Winter

Most people think of moisturizer as a remedy for dry skin, but it actually performs numerous other functions too.

Skin Care Tips: 5 Crucial Reasons Why You Shouldn't Skip Moisturizer in Winter (Source: Freepik)

Yes, Thats true! Moisturizer can save you from dry skin but it can actually perform numerous other functions too. When you moisturize your skin, it actually forms a thin layer that acts as a barrier protecting skin from toxins, pollutants and other harmful chemicals. Especially during winters, when hot showers make your body calm, they can also make your skin dry. After bath, apply moisturizer and you’re ready to go. Applying some before going to bed is also a good idea. Today, we will tell you some important reasons why you should never skip moisturizer and its essential role especially during winters.

5 Reasons Why You Should Never Skip Moisturizer:

Control Acne Breakouts: Your skin gets prone to acne as a result of sebum deposition. Open pores can usually absorb dust and particles that can leads to acne. What role does moisturizer play in this? It can actually prevents forming this direct layer and avoids unwanted acne. Prevents Wrinkles and Skin ageing: Moisturizers stimulate collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and wrinkle-free. Moisturizers, according to experts, moisturize the skin while also improving fine lines. So, if you want to avoid wrinkles and slow down the ageing process, you should always use moisturizers. Reduces Blemishes: Blemishes are one of the most common skin issues. In summers, they appear due to humidity and seems dominantly during winters. You can hydrate your skin and reduce blemishes by just applying a reliable moisturizer. Maintains Glowing skin: The primary function of a moisturizer is to prevent dry and flaky skin. It accomplishes this by hydrating your skin and locking in moisture. When moisture is locked in, your skin glows, giving you a youthful appearance. Prevents Allergies: As per studies, Moisturizers reduces the chances of getting skin allergies and are affective against skin diseases like psoriasis and eczema.