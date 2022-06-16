Skincare tips: Applying Sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin from getting affected by the excruciate heat and UV rays. However, one of the common problems with applying sunscreens is that they might leave a white cast on the skin. Most sunscreens are consists of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, because they are white in color and work to prevent sun damage by staying on the skin’s surface rather than being absorbed, you observe a white cast on your skin. It’s because sun-protecting chemicals are deposited on your skin.Also Read - 7 Easy Tips to Combat Your Oily Skin Problems This Monsoon

While it isn't always possible to avoid the white cast when you apply sunscreen, there are ways to minimize its impact. Here are some tips from Malini Adapureddy, Founder & CEO at Deconstruct, which can come to your rescue to get rid of sunscreen white cast up to some extent.

Allow Your Sunscreen To Work:

One serious mistake you could be doing is not allowing adequate time for your sunscreen to lay on your skin before going outside. Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going outside to allow the lotion to soak into the skin and provide protection.

Choose A Tinted Sunscreen:

Choosing a mineral formula with a tint that gives a healthy glow instead of white film is one of the greatest strategies to avoid white cast. If you have a dark skin tone, you already know how important it is to locate sunscreen that won’t make your skin look ashy. Thankfully, there is a tinted sunscreen option that can help with this. This selection combines sun protection as well as a coloured tint to match your skin tone, giving you the best of both worlds.

Pat on Sunscreen to Your Face:

When it comes to applying sunscreen, your initial instinct may be to slather it on your entire body. But never rub the sunscreen, instead, take your time and pat and press it into the skin

Use chemical sunscreen:

As chemical sunscreen opposed to physical sunscreen, which acts as a shield to block damaging sun rays from your skin, acts as a sponge, absorbing the sun’s rays, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Most importantly, according to the AAD, this product is simpler to rub into the skin without leaving a white residue. Use a skincare product that can hydrate as well as protect you from the sun.

Use SPF-Formulated Foundation:

Another fantastic approach to avoid sunscreen with an ashy white glare is to use SPF-Formulated Foundation. Choose a hybrid liquid foundation like this radiant serum foundation, which combines the benefits of cosmetics and skin care by providing foundation coverage, SPF 50 protection, and serum hydration. It’s developed with vitamin B3 and is targeted for mature skin (but it works well on skin of all ages). The light formula evens out skin tone and leaves a natural, radiant finish that doesn’t settle into fine wrinkles. Tap and mix effortlessly with a moist makeup blender.

Try Out Gel Sunscreen Formulas:

As you might expect, this sunscreen is in the shape of a gel, similar to the aloe vera you use to soothe a sunburn. This sort of sunscreen contains a clear formula, making it a good choice for those who don’t want a white cast on their skin. The gel texture applies smoothly and easily, blending in flawlessly with your skin.

Use a Sunscreen Oil:

Do you like the concept of hydrating your skin while also protecting it from the sun? Sunscreen oil might be exactly what you’re looking for. This lightweight sunscreen mix is ideal for folks who have trouble blending regular sunscreens into their skin. We really like how this product moisturizes and leaves the skin feeling soft.

It’s All About the Application! It’s critical to apply enough sunscreen to avoid a white cast; it’s recommended that at least a teaspoon be applied to the face. Don’t skimp on coverage to avoid a white cast. Instead, go for a product that is lightweight and absorbs quickly.