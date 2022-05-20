Summer Hacks: Summer is considered the best part of the year. We look forward to summer fashion. We get to wear the best of our outfits and walk around relishing the weather. But the sun over the head can diminish that fun part of the season. Summer can be bad for the skin if not taken care of properly. Especially for sensitive skin, the heat can severely cause damage to the skin. Aditya Arya, Co-founder of Yes Madam has shared few tips on how to take care of your skin during summer.Also Read - 8 Weight Loss Mistakes You Should Not Make When Trying to Shed Those Extra Kilos

8 summer beauty hacks for sensitive skin:

Never forget sunscreen

Sunscreens are a must when going out in summer. It protects our skin from the ultraviolet rays of the sun and acts as a shield for our face. There are various types of sunscreens available in the market. So according to your skin type, pick the one with the right SPF which matches your skin type. Sunscreen should be the last step in your skincare routine. So when all of the other steps are done, apply sunscreen. Also, sunscreen should not be only applied to your face, it should also be applied to the neck, hands, and feet, for overall protection of the skin.

Exfoliate regularly

It is considered that one should not exfoliate in summers. but that is a wrong misconception. Exfoliation is a must in summers too, but the frequency of it could be altered according to skin type. Use a delicate brush to remove all the dirt from the skin. Never use harsh products for the skin as it damages the skin cells.

Keep your body cool

In summers our body loses a lot of water due to sweating. This leads to a lack of water in the body and further results in dry skin. In summers, increase the consumption of water. Firstly, that will keep the body cool and calm, and also a good amount of water consumption will keep the skin hydrated and will not lead to dry skin patches.

Wash your face at least twice daily

Washing your face in summer with cold water gives relief and freshness to the skin. In summers, for good and healthy skin, wash your face regularly but don’t wipe your face to dry it off quickly. Instead, pat it with a soft towel and then let it dry itself in the open air for a good 3-4 minutes. This will keep the skin always hydrated and reduce dryness.

Try shading

Experts recommend that when going out in summer, try to cover as much part as possible from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. For the eyes put on shades, for your face wear a hat, for your head put on a scarf, try to avoid direct sunlight, try to stay in as much shade as you can.

Use home face packs

Homemade face packs are good for the skin. They keep the skin moisturized, and also help remove the tan. There are a lot of home remedies that can be applied to the skin. Lemon, curd, milk, gram flour, and tomato are some of the products that are applied to the skin which make our face stay healthy in summer.

Look keenly when shopping for skin products

Whenever you are shopping for skin products, look out for their ingredients properly. Research well what suits your skin and whatnot, look for those ingredients in the products, and choose wisely. Try to look for products that are light on the skin, made up of natural ingredients, and have a long-lasting impact.

Don’t stop moisturizing

There is a myth that summer’s skin does not need moisturization which is wrong. The skin needs good moisturization. Use those moisturizers which have fewer chemicals and more organic stuff.

So, in summers, take good care of your skin and keep the glow on.