Skin Care Tips For Men: Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Ways to Groom Yourself This Summer

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain shares effectives skin care hacks that men must follow this summer.

Looking one’s best imparts self-confidence, very necessary in today’s competitive career world. Today, men’s personal care products are easily available. Men are more actively involved in self-care and grooming regimens today and are more conscious of the demands of their skin. Practicing a simple thought-out men’s skincare regime is essential to self-care and love.

Shahnaz Husain Shares 7 Best Grooming Tips For Men to Follow This Summer

Cleansing is the keyword for the skin, especially in summer. The pores must be kept free of hardened oil and the oiliness of the skin surface must also be reduced. Therefore, men need a cleanser that is specially formulated for oily skins. A face wash containing ingredients like tulsi and neem would be good. Or use medicated soap or cleanser. A facial scrub may be used twice a week. It helps to remove dead skin cells and also discourages blackheads. Apply it on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with plenty of water. Avoid applying scrubs on pimples. Facial scrubs are easily available. Night time cleansing is a must, to remove sweat, oil, dirt and pollutants that have deposited on the skin during the day. Rinse with plenty of plain water. Older men may need a cleansing gel, so that impurities are removed without disturbing the moisture balance. With age, the skin becomes drier. Cleansing can be a pre-shave routine. A good skin toner is a must in hot weather to refresh the skin. For oily and acne prone skin buy an astringent lotion. If it is too harsh, mix it with rose water in equal quantities. Green tea, in fact, is a wonderful astringent toner. You can soak green tea leaves in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and use the liquid to tone the skin. Men spend a great deal of their working hours in the sun. Protect the skin by applying a sunscreen lotion, 20 minutes before sun-exposure. For oily skin apply a sunscreen gel. Take enough water and fluids to help to cleanse the body of toxins and wastes. Have the juice of a lemon in a glass of water, first thing in the morning. As far as the appearance is concerned, this is bound to reflect on the skin and body. The skin will look clearer and fresher. Men skincare is no longer limited to herbal soap and spiciness after shaving. Self-care and grooming are rapidly becoming more important to males due to their fast-paced way of life, increased exposure to heat, and pollution. Men are more actively involved in self-care and grooming regimens today and are more conscious of the demands of their skin.

