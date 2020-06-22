Wrinkles are a sign of ageing which is an inevitable process. There are various reasons including stress, unhealthy diet, pollution etc. that contribute to their onset. They occur when the outer layer of your skin becomes thin, elastic, and saggy. Factors like your age, exposure to sunlight, smoking etc. also cause wrinkles. To get rid of them naturally, you can prepare some face packs at home with your kitchen ingredients and apply on your face. Read further to know about their recipes. Also Read - Want Shiny Hair And Reduced Appearance of wrinkles? Murumuru Butter is What You Should Have as Your Beauty Arsenal

Curd And Turmeric Face Mask

Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of curd and a pinch of turmeric in it. Mix them well and apply the prepared mixture on your face. After it is dry, you can wash your face using cool water. The lactic acid present in curd removes dead skin cells and effectively fights against wrinkles. Turmeric also acts as an anti-ageing ingredient.

Lime Juice And Milk Cream Face Pack

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 1 tablespoon of milk cream in a bowl and apply the mixture on your face. Wait for 15 minutes and then rinse off using cool water. Lemon juice helps in shedding dead skin cells and reducing fine lines. On the other hand, milk cream can lighten your skin complexion and diminish wrinkles.

Apple Face Pack

Boil an apple in water. Let it cool and then mash it after removing the seeds. Now mix 1 tablespoon of milk powder and 1 tablespoon honey in the mashed apple. Apply it on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then, wash your face using cool water. Being rich in essential vitamins, apple can help you fight against wrinkles effectively.