Is monsoon taking a toll on your skin? Are you experiencing excessive oil secretion from your skin and scalp? If yes, you need to be aware of certain Ayurvedic herbs. But before that, you should know the reason why your skin becomes oily. Everyone's skin pores have sebaceous gland that produces sebum, which hydrates your skin. If produced in excess, your skin constantly looks shiny and oily and you experience frequent onset of pimples.

There can be multiple reasons behind this. From your genetics to age, and the place where you live, various factors play a significant role in your skin type. Having enlarged pores, using wrong skin care products, and overdoing skin care routine can also lead to excessive production of sebum resulting in oily skin. To get rid of the side-effects of oily skin, you can opt for certain Ayurvedic options. Let's know about them one by one.

Sandalwood And Turmeric

Applying the paste of these Ayurvedic powders can help you effectively deal with oily skin. Mix equal amounts of these powders and add water or lemon to create a paste. Spread it evenly on your face and neck. Wash off using normal water after around 10 minutes.

Aloe Vera

Growing an aloe vera plant at home is a wise decision especially if you have an oily skin. This herbal plant is known to have medicinal properties and anti-inflammatory effects. Applying aloe vera gel daily on your face especially while going to bed at night can be of great help when it comes to skin care. People with oily skin can use it as a face wash. Apply it and leave for at least 10 minutes before washing it off.

Milk

Milk has effective healing properties that can treat skin problems arising as a result of oily skin. All you need to do is to dip a cotton ball in the mixture of milk and lemon juice and wipe your face using it. Doing this twice a day can give you the required result.