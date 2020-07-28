Not every day your skin gives you a chance to look into the mirror and fall in love with your outer beauty. Exposure to air pollution and accumulation of excessive sebum makes your skin look dull, lifeless, and dark. This can pull your confidence down especially on days when you have to go out either for professional work or just to hang out with friends. In that case, you need an instant fairness product that can make your skin glow in no time. Though various fairness creams are available in the market, if you wish to go natural, you can pick some of your kitchen ingredients for this purpose. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Monsoon Skin Care Tips: How to Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing During Rainy Season

Banana Face Pack

Being rich in vitamin A, B, E, and potassium, banana can make your skin soft and lessen the appearance of dark spots. Its daily application can delay ageing and improve the elasticity of your skin. Its vitamin E content protects you from the harmful rays of the Sun. To use banana for getting instant fairness, you need to blend 1 ripe banana, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of honey. Once you get a smooth mixture, apply it on your clean face. Wait for 15 minutes. Rinse off using lukewarm water.

Baking Soda

Baking soda neutralises the pH of your skin and exfoliates it as well. Also, its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties can treat acne. Baking soda can lighten your skin by unclogging pores and removing accumulated dead skin cells. To use baking soda, you need to mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda in 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of water. Prepare a smooth paste. Now, clean your face using a mild cleanser. Now, apply the paste on your face and wait for 5 minutes. After that, you can wash your face using lukewarm water.

Gram Flour

Its application can control your skin’s oil production. Also, it can regulate your skin’s pH level. It makes your skin look radiant by removing toxins and gently exfoliating. Removal of dead skin cells helps in the healthy production of new skin cells. To use gram flour to get a glowing skin, you need to prepare a smooth mixture by mixing 2 tablespoons of gram flour and rose water each. Now, clean your face and apply this mixture. Wait for 20 minutes and then rinse off using lukewarm water.