How To Avoid Dry And Patchy Skin During Winter Season

These home remedies will help to relieve some of the discomfort caused due to dry and flaky skin.

Skin care during winters: Winter months are harsh. If you live in a place that experiences extreme seasonal changes, this article is for you. Read on to find out how to deal with winter skin problems and prevent them. For most people, winters are accompanied by the dreaded dry skin. Though it is not a severe health condition, it causes much discomfort. Flaking, itching, irritation, and embarrassment are some of the severe inconveniences caused due to dry skin.

This skin condition can be easily treated with home remedies or with the help of a dermatologist. Before help can be provided it is important to understand what causes dry or patchy skin.

Kanika Malhotra and Parul Katyal have shared some easy methods and ingredients to keep your skin healthy and supple during the winter months.

The probable cause for patchy skin is improper skin care. Using soaps that are too strong or taking long hot baths can damage the top layer of your skin. This leads to the loss of natural moisture, making your skin vulnerable. To avoid this, it is advised to use gentle, non-foaming facial cleansers, and to immediately apply moisturizer after washing your face or taking a shower.

In addition to applying moisturizer, you can also opt for products that contain glycerin or petroleum jelly. If you wish to tackle your dry skin issues, keep in mind to stay well hydrated. Lack of hydration can leave your skin feeling parched. To increase your hydration levels, you can add watery fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Dry and patchy skin can be easily treated using ingredients that can be found in your kitchen. Following are some home remedies that will help to relieve some of the discomfort caused due to dry and flaky skin.

1. Coconut Oil

All hail the great saviour that is coconut oil, for there’s nothing it can’t do – except maybe be used on oily skin types! But for dry and dull skin, coconut oil acts as an excellent moisturiser.

2. Aloe Vera

Yet another popular remedy for several maladies and to promote the overall health of the skin and hair, aloe vera gel acts as a great moisturiser because of its non-greasy texture and can double as an aftershave too. It also keeps away acne and wrinkles on the skin, helping to keep your skin firm.

3. Honey

Honey is one of those ingredients you just cannot go wrong with, even with daily use. It works across different skin types and leaves your skin feeling soft and fresh.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a natural exfoliator and one of the best home remedies for glowing skin in Winter. It contains lactic acid that helps dissolve dead skin cells, an essential function required for moisture to penetrate the skin. It also firms the skin and moisturises it; just the antidote for dry and dull skin!

5. Milk

Raw milk actually works as a great toner for the skin. Loaded with antioxidants and lactic acid, it helps to even out your complexion and remove dark spots on your face.

6. Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

Although not suitable for dry or sensitive skin, Multani mitti is perfect for those with an oily skin type, as it helps remove excess sebum from the skin. It cleanses the skin by removing impurities and also helps treat any inflammation.

7. Eggs

Eggs with their multitude of beneficial properties also contribute to skin health during the winter season. Eggs can be used by people with different skin types. The fatty acids and water content in eggs act as a moisturiser, while egg whites help to tighten pores because of their astringent properties.

8. Slices of Potato or Tomato

With their lightening properties, rubbing a slice of tomato or potato on your skin can help reduce blemishes, treat dry skin, and reduce wrinkles and puffy eyes, among other benefits!

9. Drinking Lots and Lots of Water

Moisturising your skin is so very important, just as much as gulping down the gallons are! Hydrating your skin from within flushes out toxins from your body, clearing out acne by balancing the oils on your face, and also helping to reduce wrinkles.