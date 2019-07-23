In monsoon, amongst other infections, certain skin diseases also spike due to fungal, viral and bacterial infections of the skin. Among the most common ones are fungal infections and acne breakouts. Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund takes a look at these concerns in detail.

Fungal infections: These are commonly known as ‘ringworm/ daad/ daadar/ daraaj.’ Fungal infections are transmitted through fomites (objects or materials which are likely to carry infection), such as public toilets, sharing of towels, utensils, etc. Once acquired, the infection can spread across the body through fingernails, as the patients scratch the infected area.

(1) The fungal infection that commonly affects webbed spaces of the toes is commonly known as Athlete’s Foot; it presents as whitish scaly patches. The culprits are closed footwear and socks worn while wading through rains. One should instead opt for absolutely open chappals or sandals which can be changed after reaching workplace/ home.

(2) Another common site of fungal infection during monsoons is the groin area, the inner area of thighs, and other body folds like armpits. This makes the patient itch a lot, which can lead to secondary infection of the nails, which tend to become discoloured (Yellowish-Green) and brittle

How to prevent fungal infection

 Wear open footwear

 Change out of wet clothes, socks and undergarments as soon as possible

 Using anti-fungal dusting powder after bathing, before wearing socks and in evenings before

retiring to bed

 Trying to avoid itching and scratching

Consulting a Dermatologist is important, to aid timely treatment and to prevent the spread of the infection.

Acne breakouts: When cosmetics are applied to reduce oiliness of the face, acne break out happens. Overzealous scrubbing to remove blackheads also leads to irritated, red and inflamed skin. People with oily skin should consult a dermatologist when choosing a cleanser, sunscreen, anti-pimple medication (like Retinoids, Benzoyl Peroxide, antibiotics) and moisturizers. In the case of acne breakouts, prompt treatment is necessary to prevent spotting and scarring. Blackheads are actually the initiation of pimples, scrubbing removes them temporarily only to reappear. Fortnightly or monthly chemical peels are better to treat acne.

How to prevent acne breakouts

 Gently cleanse your face with medicated skin cleansers prescribed by a dermatologist 2-3 times

in a day. Rest of the day, wash your face 2-3times wash with plain water.

 An alcohol-based toner should be used after face cleansing. This should be followed by the application of sunscreen in the daytime and moisturizer in the evenings.

 Mild uniform bead scrub can be used twice-thrice a week.