Skin care hacks: One of the most common skin issues is pigmentation. Due to extreme sun exposure, improper care of skin, pollution, and other factors, pigmentation has become a skin concern for many. Pigmentation is dark patches on the skin. It leads to uneven skin tone and makes the skin look dry and dull. Apart from that, discoloration of the skin can occur from skin rashes, irritation, acne, or even hormonal changes during pregnancy. Although it is not harmful, pigmentation can be treated. And dermatologists have the best recommendations for that. Dermatologists make sure that your skin condition is treated without any side effects, and you get healthier and brighter skin.

6 Easy DIY Hacks to Fix Skin Pigmentation:

1. Make sunscreen your best friend: Sunscreen is a must-have for everyone’s skincare routine. It is not only a great barrier to pigmentation but is a shield against signs of aging too. Use sunscreen whether you are out in the sun or at your home. Sun rays can cause pigmentation even while you are at your home. So make sure to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before you step out and reapply the sunscreen every 4-5 hours. A broad spectrum with UVA and UVB protection and an SPF of 30 or above is ideal for all skin types. Also, ensure to apply sunscreen not just on the face but on all other exposed areas.

2. Chemical exfoliation: Chemical exfoliations help to a great extent to reduce pigmentation. Since it is effective in removing the uppermost layer of the skin and allows cell renewal and boosts skin growth. Chemical exfoliations with ingredients like glycolic acid, and lactic acid are infused with skin brightening properties. They slowly fade the dark patches and dark spots from the skin and reveals even skin tone.

3. Moisturizer is a must: A moisturized and nourished skin can keep many skin concerns at bay. While getting skincare products for yourself, make sure to have one moisturizer that is infused with glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and other moisture agents. It works as a great product for pigmentation as it aids in cell turnover.

4. Retinol to the rescue: Retinol is very effective in reducing pigmentation. Serums and night creams with <2% of retinol on daily basis work wonder for dark patches on the skin. Always use a retinol-based product at night and follow it up with sunscreen the next day. Retinol helps to break down melanin production which is a major cause of pigmentation.

5. Skin brightening products: Topical application of vitamin C day creams, or lotions can be effective in getting rid of pigmentation. Since Vitamin C is an excellent agent to brighten the skin, it helps to fade dark patches and aids in achieving even-toned skin. Besides products with licorice extracts, kojic acid or any AHA-based products significantly lighten dark spots, brighten skin, and give an overall healthy glow to the skin.

6. Be careful with skincare products: Skincare products can be sometimes too harsh on the skin, especially for people with pigmentation. As the skin is already suffering from a condition, applying strong chemicals can sensitize the area even more. Always look for ingredients and their concentration thoroughly before applying. Doing a patch on the skin is always a safer option.

Follow these expert tips and tricks by dermatologists and give your skin a new life

(With inputs from Dr. Dr Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Founder, The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics)