Skin Problems in Winter: Besides Dryness, 6 Common Issues You Need to Watch Out For

Winter weather can be harsh on your skin, leading to various issues that require attention. Here are six common skin problems to watch out for during the winter months:

Winter is quite demanding on your skin. The dry and cold weather can strip your skin of essential moisture and cause a range of problems. The season can be as beautiful as it looks if a proper skincare routine is followed which not only nourishes your skin but also rejuvenate it. If not cared efficiently, the harsh weather can negatively affect your skin leading to severe challenges. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon at Esthetic Clinics shared some of the common conditions that can occur from exposure to harsh cold air during the winter season.

6 COMMON WINTER SKIN PROBLEMS YOU NEED TO BE WATCHFUL OF

1. Dry Skin:

Winter’s cold and dry air can strip your skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and flakiness. To combat this, use a rich moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Consider applying it immediately after showering to lock in moisture.

2. Chapped Lips:

Cold winds and low humidity levels contribute to chapped lips. Keep your lips moisturized with a lip balm that contains ingredients like beeswax or shea butter. Avoid licking your lips, as saliva can worsen the problem.

3. Eczema Flare-ups:

People with eczema may experience more frequent flare-ups during winter due to the dry air. Use a hypoallergenic moisturizer and avoid hot showers, as they can exacerbate symptoms. Consult a dermatologist if your eczema worsens.

4. Winter Itch:

Also known as xerosis, winter itch is characterized by itchy skin, often exacerbated by indoor heating. To alleviate this, keep your home humidified, use mild soaps, and moisturize regularly. If the itch persists, consult a healthcare professional.

5. Cracked Heels:

Exposure to cold air and wearing thick socks and boots can lead to cracked heels. Regularly exfoliate your feet, use a hydrating foot cream, and wear moisture-wicking socks to prevent and manage cracked heels.

6. Rosacea Flares:

Rosacea, a chronic skin condition, can worsen in winter due to the combination of cold weather and indoor heating. Protect your skin from extreme temperatures, use a gentle cleanser, and apply a fragrance-free moisturizer to manage symptoms.

In addition to addressing these specific issues, remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and maintain a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients for overall skin health. If problems persist or worsen, it’s advisable to seek professional advice from a dermatologist to develop a personalized skincare routine for winter.

