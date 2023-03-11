Home

Lifestyle

Skin Tag Removal: How to Safely Get Rid of Pesky Skin Tags? Dermatologist Speaks!

Skin Tag Removal: How to Safely Get Rid of Pesky Skin Tags? Dermatologist Speaks!

It’s not entirely clear what causes skin tags, and there are no proven ways to prevent them. However, you can definately get rid of them via number of methods.

Skin Tag Removal: How to Safely Get Rid of Pesky Skin Tags? Dermatologist Speaks!

Skin Tag Removal: Clinically called “acrochordons”, skin tags are small reddish brown skin growths that tend to commonly appear on one’s skin. They are confused with moles but not to worry as they are harmless . Skin tags have a thin stalk and rarely cause any distress or become infected or inflamed. They are seen on the areas such as eyelids, neck, armpits, under breasts, and groin folds. Loose collagen fibers become lodged under the thick areas of the skin and lead to a mole-like growth. They may stay that size and go largely unnoticed, enlarge and continue to be painless and become irritated due to friction or pressure.

How to Safely Get RID of Pesky Skin Tags?

The treatment: When speaking about the treatment, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics speaks ”Skin tags are usually sought for cosmetic reasons. Home remedies are not always successful, over-the-counter creams, and the most preferred surgical options. Skin tag removal can be accomplished via a number of different methods. ”

You may like to read

Treatment options that are available: Radiofrequency during which the surgeon uses heat via radio frequency to burn off the skin tag and stop the bleeding. Another popular treatment option is cryosurgery wherein the surgeon will spray liquid nitrogen on the tag to freeze it and then it will fall off from the skin. Electrosurgery/Cauterization is done by using a small amount of electric current that is passed through the tag and the heat of the current removes the skin tag. During surgical excision, scissors will be used to cut off the base of the tags. This is done under local anesthesia and is not suitable for people suffering from diabetes and those who are taking blood thinners. In this method, the surgeon ties the base of the tag with a surgical thread by cutting off the entire blood supply to the tag. The tag dries and falls off within a day or two. Laser surgery heats up the tags and removes them.

Skin tag removal is not a complex procedure and there is no downtime in this. But, try to keep the skin dry and clean after removing the tags. If the doctor has placed sutures then follow the instructions given to you. Skin tag removal treatments are permanent at the site of removal and it takes about a month to heal fully. Remember, new ones can be seen in other body parts over a period of time if there is a family history of having skin tags.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.